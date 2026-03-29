Tapuy wine revival brings new hope

Through royalty shares linked to the Irisan 3 Hydropower Plant operated by ARI, communities in Tadiangan have been able to improve production and packaging while introducing the product to local markets and visitors.

James Maranes, an Ibaloi elder and member of the Council of Elders, said tapuy-making has been passed down through generations.

The wine is fermented using traditional yeast and stored in clay jars for about a month before it is ready for consumption.

Today, a jar of tapuy sells for P2,500 to P3,000, providing an additional source of income for Indigenous families.

Zaldy Guileng, president of the Tuba Ancestral Domain Indigenous Peoples Organization, said the initiative not only supports livelihoods but also helps preserve cultural heritage.

“This is more than just a source of income. It gives our communities pride and ensures that our traditions continue for future generations,” Guileng said.