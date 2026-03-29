Aboitiz-backed program grows 'tapuy' enterprise in Tuba

Indigenous communities in this town are scaling up the production of tapuy, a traditional rice wine, with support from Aboitiz Renewables Inc. (ARI), turning a long-held cultural practice into a growing livelihood.

Tapuy, brewed from local kintuman rice, has long been part of life among the Ibaloi, Kankanaey, and Kalanguya tribes, served during gatherings and rituals. Through royalty shares linked to ARI’s Irisan 3 Hydropower Plant, communities in Tadiangan have expanded production, improved packaging, and begun selling the product to local markets and visitors.