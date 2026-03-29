Aboitiz-backed program grows 'tapuy' enterprise in Tuba

Indigenous communities in this town are scaling up the production of tapuy, a traditional rice wine, with support from Aboitiz Renewables Inc. (ARI), turning a long-held cultural practice into a growing livelihood.
Tapuy, brewed from local kintuman rice, has long been part of life among the Ibaloi, Kankanaey, and Kalanguya tribes, served during gatherings and rituals. Through royalty shares linked to ARI’s Irisan 3 Hydropower Plant, communities in Tadiangan have expanded production, improved packaging, and begun selling the product to local markets and visitors.
“Tapuy has always been part of our lives,” said James Maranes, an Ibaloi leader and head of the Council of Elders. “I started making it as a child, when my mother first taught me the process.”
The traditional brewing process remains unchanged, with rice fermented using yeast and stored in clay jars for about a month. Once primarily produced for household use, tapuy is now being developed into a source of income, with jars priced at P2,500 to P3,000.
Tuba Ancestral Domain Indigenous Peoples Organization president Zaldy Guileng said the initiative supports both cultural preservation and livelihood. “This is more than just a source of income; it instills pride in our communities to continue our ancestors' legacy while helping families provide for their needs,” he said.
Noreen Vicencio, first vice president and general manager for hydro operations at ARI, said the effort reflects a partnership that builds on existing traditions. “This is what responsible community partnership looks like in practice — supporting what communities already value and helping them build on it,” she said.
For communities in Tuba, tapuy remains both a cultural symbol and an emerging enterprise, sustaining traditions while creating economic opportunities.