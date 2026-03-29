Stronger mental health programs urged as Metro Manila suicide cases soar

From 1 January to 23 March, the NCRPO recorded 111 cases, nearly three times the 38 cases reported during the same period in 2025.

“Sa gitna ng patuloy na pagdami ng mga kaso ng suicide sa bansa, mahalagang patatagin natin ang mga programang magtataguyod sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na pagdating sa mental health (Amid the continued rise in suicide cases in the country, it is important to strengthen programs that protect the safety and welfare of our fellow citizens, especially regarding mental health),” Gatchalian said.

He further emphasized the need for mental health support in the face of ongoing social and economic challenges.

“Ngayon higit kailangan ng ating mga kababayan ang suporta sa mental health, lalo na’t hinaharap natin ang matinding krisis na nakakaapekto sa pang-araw-araw nating pamumuhay (Now more than ever, our citizens need mental health support as we face severe crises affecting our daily lives),” he added.

Gatchalian highlighted that the 2026 national budget allocates P742.6 million for the implementation of the Mental Health Act, which mandates the country’s Mental Health Program.

He urged government agencies to ensure these funds are effectively used to expand mental health services, prevent suicide, and provide timely support to vulnerable communities.

The senator’s call comes as mental health advocates stress the importance of proactive interventions and community-based support systems to address rising psychological distress across the country.