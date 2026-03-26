Parental vigilance urged amid rising suicide cases

Nartatez stressed that addressing the crisis requires a “whole-of-nation” approach, aligning with instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen the protection of vulnerable sectors.

“Each agency has a significant role in prevention,” Nartatez said. “On the part of the PNP, we will intensify coordination with schools, barangays, and other community-based groups and stakeholders to enhance monitoring and response measures. We are not taking this serious matter lightly.”

The police chief urged parents to monitor their children’s online activities, particularly after the NCRPO raised concerns regarding the amount of time youth spend in digital environments and gaming platforms. He noted that behavioral changes should be closely watched.

Nartatez added that police officers are ready to assist the public beyond traditional security matters and reminded citizens that police hotlines remain available for urgent concerns.

“This is not just the responsibility of the police,” Nartatez said. “The participation of everyone is needed.”