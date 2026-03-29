Stronger mental health programs urged

Gatchalian said the sharp increase underscores the urgent need to strengthen safety nets and welfare programs, particularly those addressing psychological well-being.

“Amid the continued rise in suicide cases in the country, it is important to strengthen programs that protect the safety and welfare of our fellow citizens,” Gatchalian said.

“Now more than ever, our citizens need mental health support as we face severe crises affecting our daily lives,” he added.

The senator highlighted that the 2026 national budget includes P742.6 million to implement the Mental Health Act. The legislation mandates the country’s comprehensive Mental Health Program, which includes community-based services and suicide prevention initiatives.

Gatchalian urged government agencies to ensure the allocated funds are used effectively to reach vulnerable communities facing social and economic challenges.

The appeal comes as mental health advocates emphasize the necessity of proactive, localized interventions to address the growing psychological distress reported across the capital region.