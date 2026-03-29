Stay safe and healthy this Lent

For many Filipinos, Holy Week is a time for families and loved ones to be together. Amid the global oil crisis, I know some of our kababayans will still take the opportunity to travel back to their provinces. Hence, as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, I urge everyone to stay healthy and safe by observing traffic rules and following health protocols and government advisories.

I remind motorists to exercise extra caution and never drive under the influence of alcohol or when fatigued. For commuters, wearing masks remains a practical measure to avoid illness in crowded places.

We must also secure our homes by locking all doors and windows and unplugging electrical cords to disconnect appliances and computers to protect against power surges, conserve electricity and prevent fires.

Even as the Senate is on break, last week we continued to go on the ground to be with our kababayans. On 25 March, we attended the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines (VMLP) Caraga Regional Chapter Legislative Congress fellowship night at Apo View Hotel in Davao City with VMLP Caraga Chairman Allan Bernal. Also in attendance were VMLP National President and Pinili, Ilocos Norte Vice Mayor Maynard Bumanglag, Lupon Vice Mayor Atty. Chrence Go and 300 councilors from the Caraga region. I thank our kababayans in Caraga for their continued trust and support.

On 26 March, we visited families affected by a recent fire in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City. We then attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Lupon, Davao Oriental Chapter Congress in Davao City upon the invitation of Chapter President Clemente Gera. The event was also attended by Board Member Don Go Montojo, Mayor Sonny Alonzo, and Vice Mayor Atty. Chrence Go.

On 27 March, I joined the PDP Mindanao Cluster Conference in Davao City. The gathering served to strengthen the party’s foundation and align efforts toward delivering services and promoting good governance in communities. It was attended by PDP national officers, including Party President and Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, Acting Chairperson Alfonso Cusi, and Secretary General Wendel Avisado, among others.

On 28 March, we participated in the celebration of the 81st birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte and the 89th Araw ng Dabaw, led by Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte. Along with other local officials and supporters, we attended the Parada Dabawenyo and later joined the solidarity walk.

I encourage everyone to pray for Tatay Digong’s safety and health. Someday, we look forward to celebrating his birthday with him in Davao City.

As we move forward this Lenten season, may we find strength in faith, deeper meaning in sacrifice, and a stronger commitment to serve others. Let us keep one another safe, extend kindness wherever we can, and carry the spirit of Holy Week beyond these sacred days.

Meanwhile, our team continued to deliver assistance at the grassroots level, helping fire victims in Cebu City, Antipolo City, Panglao in Bohol, Davao City, Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur and Iloilo City. Indigents in Calauan, Laguna were also assisted by my office.

My team also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay Masbate Provincial Chapter Congress in Baguio City and witnessed the inauguration of a newly opened Super Health Center in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Scholars from Taguig City, Quezon City, Calapan City and San Jose, Batangas were also assisted during their graduation ceremonies. Technical-vocational education is essential in enhancing employability and helping uplift communities.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I am one with Filipinos in prayer and in spirit to attain the best for the people. I will continue to serve with utmost sincerity and determination dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.