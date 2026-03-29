Solon pushes funds for delayed flood control projects

While the project was originally slated for completion before the upcoming rainy season, Teodoro said progress has slowed significantly.

“We know that DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) is really slowing down because their release of funds is very limited,” Teodoro said. “Secondly, it’s delayed. So that’s what we’re requesting — hopefully, the funds will be released.”

The lawmaker emphasized that the release of local counterpart funds for foreign-assisted projects is essential to meeting a revised completion target of late 2026 or 2027.