Globe launches GPlan with Mabuhay Miles rewards

Globe Telecom has introduced a new Platinum GPlan that allows subscribers to earn Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Miles as part of their monthly mobile plan.
The company said the offering integrates airline rewards into postpaid subscriptions, allowing users to accumulate miles automatically, which can later be redeemed for flights, upgrades, and other travel-related benefits.
Globe said the new plan is designed for customers who prioritize travel and lifestyle experiences over device upgrades.
Under the new lineup, subscribers to the Platinum GPlan 3799 will earn 800 Mabuhay Miles per month, while those on the Platinum GPlan 4999 will receive 1,000 miles. The top-tier Platinum GPlan 7999 offers 1,600 miles monthly.
The company said miles earned will be credited directly to the subscriber’s Mabuhay Miles account, streamlining the redemption process.
Globe Platinum Director Leonard Grape said the initiative reflects a shift toward experience-based rewards.
“We are taking our commitment to the Platinum lifestyle to new heights,” Grape said, adding that the program aims to make travel more accessible for subscribers.
The new plan complements existing Platinum benefits, including airport lounge access, concierge services, and priority customer support.
Globe said the partnership with Philippine Airlines is part of efforts to strengthen its position in the premium segment by offering long-term value tied to travel.