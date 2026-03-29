Sleep exhibit highlights rest and recovery

At the center of the exhibit was a symbolic sleep installation featuring a resting participant, which drew attention from mallgoers and sparked curiosity about the campaign’s message. Surrounding displays presented relatable scenarios, including late-night screen use, heavy workloads and the effects of persistent puyat.

Visitors were invited to walk through the exhibit and engage with informational panels that emphasized the role of quality sleep in maintaining overall health and well-being.

The exhibit is part of Himbing Nation, an advocacy campaign that seeks to promote awareness of sleep health and encourage Filipinos to prioritize rest despite busy schedules.

Organizers said the campaign aims to address a culture where productivity often takes precedence over recovery, underscoring the need for proper rest to sustain energy, focus and balance.

Through such initiatives, the campaign continues to push for greater attention to sleep as a key component of overall health, while highlighting accessible ways Filipinos can manage fatigue and improve rest.