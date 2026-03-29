SC Justice Singh highlights Philippines’ legal protections for women at UN forum

She highlighted key legislation such as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act and the Safe Spaces Act, which protect women in private and public settings.

However, Singh stressed that legal provisions alone are insufficient, noting the judiciary’s critical role in enforcing these laws.

She said the Supreme Court has adopted a rights-based and context-sensitive approach, including rulings that recognize gender-based violence as a public offense and expand access to legal remedies.

She also discussed reforms within the judiciary, such as the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, which promotes gender-responsive policies, including the use of gender-fair language and courtroom practices.

Singh further cited initiatives to strengthen coordination across the justice sector, including victim-sensitive guidelines and specialized “Justice Zones” that integrate courts, law enforcement, and social services to address cases like online sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Programs like the Clinical Legal Education Program, she added, also broaden access to legal aid by allowing law students to provide supervised assistance to underserved communities.

“While the Philippines has a robust legal framework, sustained reforms are needed to ensure that justice is accessible, responsive, and meaningful for all women and girls,” Singh concluded.

The panel discussion underscored the country’s ongoing efforts to translate laws into tangible protections and improved access to justice for women nationwide.