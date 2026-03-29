Rhizophora or Avicennia?

Avicennia and Rhizophora are the two most prevalent types of mangrove trees in the Philippines. Examples of the first as R. apiculata and R. mucronata, known locally as bakawan. An example of the other species is A. marina or bangin.

Rhizophora thrive in muddy, low-intertidal zones with prop roots that anchor firmly in soft sediments. They offer superior coastal protection by forming dense barriers against waves and typhoons. At the same time, they provide excellent habitats for juvenile fish and crabs, boosting fisheries.

However, Rhizophora trees grow slowly, making them vulnerable to overharvesting for poles or fuel, and they struggle in highly saline or polluted waters compared to faster-adapting species.

Avicennia mangroves, meanwhile, dominate higher, firmer intertidal flats with pneumatophores — specialized root structures — that aid aeration in oxygen-poor mud. Their rapid growth and salt-excreting leaves make them resilient to salinity fluctuations and pollution, allowing quicker forest regeneration after disturbances. Drawbacks include less effective wave attenuation due to sparser canopies and shallower roots, increasing erosion risk in exposed areas, plus higher susceptibility to pests in dense stands.

Both types enhance sustainability efforts in the Philippines, where mangrove cover has declined sharply, but mixing them in restoration maximizes ecosystem resilience.