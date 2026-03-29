Palace touts gains in energy security amid global oil crisis

Recto said oil firm Petron Corporation has pledged to secure both traditional and alternative fuel sources to ensure stable supply, while recent deliveries of Russian oil underscore what he described as the country’s “agility” in navigating uncertain global conditions.

He added that energy officials, led by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, have successfully arranged the purchase of 1.04 million barrels of diesel, with the first shipment expected to arrive this week.

Indonesia has also committed to maintaining a steady coal supply to the Philippines.

Recto further noted that additional wells from the Malampaya Gas Field are scheduled to come online by the last quarter of 2026, providing another boost to the country’s long-term energy outlook.

The Palace official said these efforts are being complemented by support from key industry players, including SEAOIL, the Department of Energy, and the Philippine National Oil Company, to keep supply lines flowing and minimize disruptions to the economy.

However, Recto stressed that supply-side gains must translate into relief for ordinary Filipinos.

To mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs, the government is expanding fuel discount programs covering around 250,000 public transport drivers.

Assistance for farmers and fishermen, who rely heavily on fuel for their operations, is also expected to be rolled out soon to help prevent spikes in food prices.

On the demand side, Recto said the government has revived a bureaucracy-wide energy conservation program.

“In the first week of implementation, energy use monitors have visited more than 1,000 offices to conduct spot checks on aircon, lighting, and equipment use to see if these conform to the order to observe energy austerity,” he said.

Government vehicles, except those used for health and public safety services, have also been placed under strict fuel-use restrictions.

“The most valuable watt of electricity, or liter of gas, is the one not consumed,” Recto said, emphasizing the administration’s push to reduce overall energy demand.

He added that cost-cutting measures will extend to the country’s hosting of the ASEAN Summit this year, with activities streamlined to focus on essential engagements and minimize expenses.

“We have pared down activities to the most urgent. We have trimmed down costs across the board. Pomp and pageantry will now give way to problem solving,” he pointed out.

Recto also welcomed the passage of a new law allowing the President to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products, calling it an additional tool to ease the burden of rising fuel prices.

The Palace likewise commended private businesses that have postponed price increases, as well as local government initiatives such as Manila’s subsidy program for jeepney operations and expanded free bus rides in Quezon City.

“These are examples of damayan that will help us ride out together the economic disruptions,” Recto said. “United, we shall overcome.”