Simply unstoppable: Mighty La Salle nears first-round sweep

La Salle had extra fuel in its tank to outlast the Lady Falcons in the two-hour, 28-minute encounter and remain unscathed after six starts.

The Lady Spikers rediscovered their killer instinct in the final stretch of the fifth set when they unleashed a finishing 8-0 blow behind the trio of Reterta, Provido and Laput.

“When we lost in the fourth set, we told them that this is a character (game). This is the chance for them to show what they’ve been training and working hard for. This will test what kind of character they have. They showed their character. They really want to fight. They want to win. They want this win and they got it,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said.

The victory also boosted the Lady Spikers’ momentum heading into Sunday’s finals rematch against three-peat-seeking National University.

“At least our young players have experienced how it was to play in the fifth set. We don’t see this as disadvantage for us but a good lesson for our rookies and us veterans. At least the kids got to experience the ups and downs of emotions and skills as well as the chance to show our character inside the court,” La Salle ace Angel Canino said.

Laput fired 26 points on 19 kills, six kill blocks and one ace while Canino scattered a triple-double of 19 markers, 12 digs and 11 excellent receptions for the Lady Spikers, who hosted a block party with 15 kill deflections.

Protecting a slim 7-5 lead in the fifth set, Reterta sparked La Salle’s finishing blow with a kill, igniting eight straight points for the Lady Spikers. She closed out the victory with back-to-back kills.