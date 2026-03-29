Overstaying, undocumented Korean national nabbed in Pampanga

Upon verification, the foreign national failed to present a valid passport and Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Card, rendering him undocumented. Further checks also confirmed that he had overstayed his authorized period of stay in the country.

Following his arrest, the Korean national was transported to the BI main office for booking and documentation.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the operation underscores the Bureau’s continued vigilance against immigration violations.

“This arrest highlights our sustained efforts to locate and apprehend foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay,” he said.

Viado, for his part, reiterated the Bureau’s firm stance against illegal aliens.

“We will not allow foreign nationals to disregard our immigration laws. Those who remain in the country without proper documentation or beyond their authorized stay will be arrested and subjected to deportation proceedings,” Viado said.