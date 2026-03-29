OFW arrested in Thailand

The DMW chief said the Philippine Embassy in Thailand has coordinated with local authorities to monitor the OFW’s condition and well-being while in detention.

“Nandoon ang ating labor attaché at welfare officer naman. Nakausap na siya virtually, video call, at nasa maayos naman siyang sitwasyon. However, under detention nga at may kaso,” he said, noting that a lawyer has been assigned to handle her case.

“May abogado tayong tutulong sa kanya to put up the best legal defense. At the same time, iyong kapakanan niya under detention ay mino-monitor din natin,” he added.

Cacdac also said arrangements are being made for face-to-face visits next week.

“In the meantime, naka-video call na siya at okay naman siya, nakita siya sa video call at nasa maayos naman siyang sitwasyon for now,” he said.