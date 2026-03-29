OFW arrested in Thailand

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Sunday confirmed that a Filipina overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has been arrested by Thai authorities in a case involving her infant.
Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Philippine government has established contact with the detained worker and has provided her with legal assistance.
He added that a lawyer has already been assigned to ensure the OFW receives proper representation.
Cacdac, however, declined to disclose further details about the circumstances of the arrest, saying the case is sensitive and related to the worker’s child.
“Hindi muna ako magbibigay ng detalye. Basta meron lang circumstance tungkol sa kanya at sa kanyang sanggol. Gano'n muna. Ayoko rin magsiwalat ng detalye kasi kasama ito sa potential na legal assistance na ibigay natin sa kanya sa legal defense na ibibigay natin,” Cacdac said in a television interview.
The DMW chief said the Philippine Embassy in Thailand has coordinated with local authorities to monitor the OFW’s condition and well-being while in detention.
“Nandoon ang ating labor attaché at welfare officer naman. Nakausap na siya virtually, video call, at nasa maayos naman siyang sitwasyon. However, under detention nga at may kaso,” he said, noting that a lawyer has been assigned to handle her case.
“May abogado tayong tutulong sa kanya to put up the best legal defense. At the same time, iyong kapakanan niya under detention ay mino-monitor din natin,” he added.
Cacdac also said arrangements are being made for face-to-face visits next week.
“In the meantime, naka-video call na siya at okay naman siya, nakita siya sa video call at nasa maayos naman siyang sitwasyon for now,” he said.