Modern-day babaylan in the Army

Their influence was rooted not only in wisdom, but also in compassion and courage — qualities that defined their leadership.

Centuries later, that spirit of leadership continues to resonate among Filipina leaders today.

This year’s National Women’s Month theme, “Lead Like Babaylans, Filipinas,” pays tribute to women who embody the same strength, wisdom and service that once defined the babaylan.

Among those carrying that legacy forward is Major Percy Ruth Buyuccan, Command Staff Judge Advocate of the Philippine Army Reserve Command.

In a profession where discipline and order are paramount, Major Buyuccan plays a crucial role in upholding military justice while guiding soldiers through the complexities of the law.

As a Judge Advocate, she navigates the delicate balance between enforcing military regulations and ensuring fairness within the ranks. Her leadership has been marked not only by legal expertise but also by her ability to listen, mediate, and lead with empathy.

Colleagues describe her as a leader who combines firmness with compassion — qualities that have earned her respect throughout the command.

Her work extends beyond the office. Major Buyuccan has been active in visiting regional units, including the 10th Infantry Division, engaging with soldiers on the ground and strengthening the connection between legal leadership and field operations.

In many ways, her role mirrors that of the babaylan of old.

Where babaylans once served as mediators and guardians of wisdom within their communities, Major Buyuccan performs a similar role within the military — helping maintain harmony, guiding decisions with clarity, and ensuring that justice and integrity remain at the core of service.