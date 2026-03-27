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DOTr continues 'Libreng Sakay' initiative

Department of Transportation shares snaps of the "Libreng Sakay' initiatives of the agency in line with the ongoing transport strikes in different parts of the country.
Department of Transportation shares snaps of the "Libreng Sakay' initiatives of the agency in line with the ongoing transport strikes in different parts of the country. Photo courtesy of Department of Transportation/Facebook.
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Department of Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez expressed gratitude to different government agencies after assisting the agency in offering free transport services to commuters affected by transport strikes. 

“I would like to thank the agencies that assisted the DOTr in providing free rides, especially the Office of the President, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Army, Department of Energy and Philippine National Police. Also the Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and Philippine Coast Guard,” Lopez shared. 

Department of Transportation shares snaps of the "Libreng Sakay' initiatives of the agency in line with the ongoing transport strikes in different parts of the country.
More vehicles, routes added in second day of ‘Libreng Sakay’
Department of Transportation shares snaps of the "Libreng Sakay' initiatives of the agency in line with the ongoing transport strikes in different parts of the country.
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"This is a big deal for our commuters so they can get to their destinations safely and smoothly," he added. 

The ordinance is aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to ensure safe and smooth travels for commuters amid the ongoing transport strikes.

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