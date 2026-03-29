KSK grads debut in SM Weekend Market

SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 1, simultaneously launched the Weekend Market in SM malls in Region 1 on that date.

Eighteen SLPAs — 6 in La Union, 8 in Dagupan and 4 in Rosales — now have an opportunity to sell their fresh vegetables and fruits, vegetable chips, noodles and other products to SM mall goers.

Most members of SLPAs are beneficiaries of the DSWD’s 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program). Through a partnership with SMFI, they are trained on farming under the KSK.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Market in SM City Laoag and SM City Urdaneta continues, making SLPAs accommodated in all SM malls in Region 1.

DSWD and SMFI invite everyone to support and patronize local products sold at the Weekend Market.