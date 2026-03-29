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KSK grads debut in SM Weekend Market

LA Union SLPAs with members who graduated from SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan farming course started selling produce at the Weekend Market in SM City La Union on 14 March 2026.
LA Union SLPAs with members who graduated from SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan farming course started selling produce at the Weekend Market in SM City La Union on 14 March 2026. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF SMFI
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Members of Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPA) who were trained on farming by the SM Foundation Inc. have joined the Weekend Market in SM City La Union, SM Center Dagupan and SM City Rosales.

The trainees under the SMFI’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program started selling their produce and other products at the said shopping malls every Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., last 14 March.

LA Union SLPAs with members who graduated from SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan farming course started selling produce at the Weekend Market in SM City La Union on 14 March 2026.
SM Weekend Market embraces KSK graduates

SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 1, simultaneously launched the Weekend Market in SM malls in Region 1 on that date.

Eighteen SLPAs — 6 in La Union, 8 in Dagupan and 4 in Rosales — now have an opportunity to sell their fresh vegetables and fruits, vegetable chips, noodles and other products to SM mall goers.

Most members of SLPAs are beneficiaries of the DSWD’s 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program). Through a partnership with SMFI, they are trained on farming under the KSK.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Market in SM City Laoag and SM City Urdaneta continues, making SLPAs accommodated in all SM malls in Region 1.

DSWD and SMFI invite everyone to support and patronize local products sold at the Weekend Market.

SM Foundation
Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA)
SMFI’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program

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