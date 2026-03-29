Group vows to continue Duterte’s legacy

Maria Lourdes “Nanay Luding” Santos, chairperson of the group, said the resolution seeks to sustain development gains in Northern Mindanao.

During the rally, organizers announced the creation of a regional task force to monitor infrastructure projects such as the Cagayan de Oro Port Expansion and the Malaybalay-Bukidnon Road Upgrade.

The measure also proposes farmer and fisherfolk cooperatives, skills training programs, expanded irrigation and post-harvest facilities, and community-based rehabilitation centers for former drug dependents.

Former presidential adviser for Mindanao Jesus Dureza attended the event and praised the initiative, saying it reflects the people’s commitment to continue development efforts in the region.

The event also featured cultural performances, a motorcycle convoy and a tree-planting activity.