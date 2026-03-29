Group sets tact for gender action plan

A multi-sectoral body tasked with implementing the national gender action plan (GAP), one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, has convened and set its unified operational guidelines.

The Gender and Climate Change Advisory Group (GCAG) led by the Climate Change Commission (CCC), Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the Philippine Commission on Women aims to ensure gender-responsive climate governance across agencies and sectors.

The meeting successfully forged a unified implementation strategy for GAP until 2030, clarified member roles and responsibilities, and identified immediate priority actions to sustain momentum across all government levels, according to CCC. Supporting the GCAG are the Agence Française de Développement, Asian Development Bank and Miriam College’s Women and Gender Institute.