Greenstrum teams up with Huawei

The agreement puts Greenstrum in charge of bringing Huawei’s charging technology into real-world use. This includes installation, system design, and ongoing maintenance.

It aims to support the country’s growing number of electric vehicles and give both private owners and fleet operators better access to faster charging.

Carl Decloedt, chief operations officer of Greenstrum, said the company prioritizes reliable performance in everyday conditions.

“Through our partnership with Huawei, we’re able to bring more advanced and reliable EV charging solutions into the Philippines in a way that’s built for real-world use,” Decloedt said.

“Our focus is on getting the fundamentals right, from proper deployment to consistent performance. As a Certified Service Provider, that means making sure these systems deliver as intended on the ground.”

The chargers involved in the deal are among the fastest currently available in the local market. Units rated at 240 kW and 480 kW can deliver a significant charge in around 10 to 15 minutes for vehicles that support high-speed charging. Actual charging time still depends on battery size and conditions.

These systems are built to handle more than one vehicle at a time. They are also designed for a wider range of use cases, including larger electric vehicles and commercial fleets.

This matters as more businesses begin to consider switching part of their operations to electric.

Some of these chargers are already installed at ACMobility charging hubs in Corinthian and Legazpi. These sites give the public a chance to see how high-power charging works and how quickly it can top up a compatible vehicle.

The arrangement also shows how charging stations are starting to look less like a novelty and more like a regular stop in daily driving.

Greenstrum is also offering a full-service package aimed at business clients and fleet managers. This includes planning the electrical system, installing the chargers, and keeping them running over time.

The company said this approach helps avoid issues later on and keeps operations stable, especially for fleets that depend on consistent charging access.

Interest in electric vehicles continues to grow in the Philippines. More brands have started to introduce EV models, and charging infrastructure is expanding alongside them. Availability and charging speed remain key concerns for many potential buyers.

Higher-powered chargers help narrow the gap between traditional refueling and EV charging. This does not remove all the challenges, but it makes electric vehicles easier to live with, especially for drivers who rely on quick turnaround times.