Go seeks prayers for Medialdea

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called on the public to pray for former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, who was hospitalized and set to undergo a medical procedure Sunday.
Go’s office said Medialdea fell ill while delivering a message during a solidarity walk held in Davao City on 28 March to mark the 81st birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Medialdea was unable to finish his speech after experiencing discomfort and was immediately brought to the hospital.
Go, a longtime aide of Duterte, said the former official’s condition prompted concern among attendees of the event.
Medialdea served as executive secretary during Duterte’s administration and is currently part of the former president’s legal team against allegations of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.