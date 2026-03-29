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Go seeks prayers for Medialdea

Medialdea fell ill while delivering a message during a solidarity walk held in Davao City on 28 March to mark the 81st birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
SENATOR Bong Go visits former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.
SENATOR Bong Go visits former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of sen. bong go/fb
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Senator Christopher “Bong” Go called on the public to pray for former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, who was hospitalized and set to undergo a medical procedure Sunday.

Go’s office said Medialdea fell ill while delivering a message during a solidarity walk held in Davao City on 28 March to mark the 81st birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

SENATOR Bong Go visits former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.
Bong Go seeks prayers for hospitalized ex-ES Medialdea

Medialdea was unable to finish his speech after experiencing discomfort and was immediately brought to the hospital.

Go, a longtime aide of Duterte, said the former official’s condition prompted concern among attendees of the event.

Medialdea served as executive secretary during Duterte’s administration and is currently part of the former president’s legal team against allegations of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

Salvador Medialdea hospitalization
Bong Go statement Medialdea
Rodrigo Duterte 81st birthday Davao

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