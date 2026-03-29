Bong Go seeks prayers for hospitalized ex-ES Medialdea

The senator’s office said Medialdea fell ill while delivering a message during a solidarity walk held in Davao City on 28 March to mark the 81st birthday of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

According to Go, Medialdea was unable to finish his speech after experiencing discomfort and was immediately brought to the hospital.

Go, a longtime aide of Duterte, said the former official’s condition prompted concern among attendees of the event.

Medialdea served as executive secretary during Duterte’s administration and is currently part of the former president’s legal team.

Duterte is presently detained in The Hague in connection with allegations of crimes against humanity.