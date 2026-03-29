Filipino Singer Matty Juniosa earns Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

“I have been waiting for this chance to finally put an end to this long thing that I’ve been thinking about myself, that I will always be a singing competition loser,” he said.

For his audition, Juniosa delivered a powerful rendition of Purple Rain by Prince, captivating both the judges and the audience.

His performance earned a standing ovation and high praise, with judge Simon Cowell noting it was one of the biggest reactions the show has seen.

Cowell ultimately pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending Juniosa straight to the live shows and bypassing further audition rounds.

He later shared the performance online, expressing strong admiration for the Filipino singer and even remarking that he “could have given him two Golden Buzzers.”

On social media, Juniosa admitted he is still in disbelief over the opportunity, calling it an exciting milestone, especially as someone who grew up watching the show.