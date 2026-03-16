LIVE: Oscars 2026 winners

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan for Weapons
Best Animated Feature: Kpop Demon Hunters
Best Animated Short: The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best Costume Design: Frankenstein
Best Makeup & Hairstyling: Frankenstein
Best Casting: Cassandra Kulukundis for “One Battle After Another.”
Best Live-Action Short: “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn for “One Battle After Another.”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another.”
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler for “Sinners.”
Best Production Design: Frankenstein
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms
Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best Original Score: Ludwig Gorranson for Sinners
Best Sound: F1
Best Film Editing: Andy Jurgensen for “One Battle After Another.”
Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners
Best International Feature Film:Sentimental Value
Best Original Song: Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters
Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan for Sinners
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
Best Picture: One Battle After Another