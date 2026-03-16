LIVE: Oscars 2026 winners

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan for Weapons

Best Animated Feature: Kpop Demon Hunters

Best Animated Short: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Costume Design: Frankenstein

Best Makeup & Hairstyling: Frankenstein

Best Casting: Cassandra Kulukundis for “One Battle After Another.”

Best Live-Action Short: “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn for “One Battle After Another.”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another.”

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler for “Sinners.”

Best Production Design: Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Documentary Short: All the Empty Rooms

Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Original Score: Ludwig Gorranson for Sinners

Best Sound: F1

Best Film Editing: Andy Jurgensen for “One Battle After Another.”

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Sinners

Best International Feature Film:Sentimental Value

Best Original Song: Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan for Sinners

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley for Hamnet

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another

Best Picture: One Battle After Another