FDA probes fake anti-rabies jabs

In addition to the anti-rabies vaccines, officials recovered repackaging materials and doses of anti-tetanus and hepatitis B vaccines.

While those apprehended claimed the vaccines were sourced legitimately, Magundayao expressed concern over the lack of proper cold chain management at the site.

“We did not find any medical-grade refrigerators inside, which is alarming,” Magundayao said. “This means the efficacy and potency are reduced, making the safety highly questionable for anyone who receives them.”

The FDA is currently conducting laboratory tests to determine if the seized vials contain actual medicine or merely water and powder. Investigators noted that the suspects claimed to be unaware that vaccines require speialized biorefrigerators for storage.

The unauthorized products were reportedly sold at significantly lower prices than those offered by legitimate market holders.

Magundayao said the agency is looking into the motives behind the operation while using seized delivery notebooks and distribution lists to trace individuals who may have already purchased or received the shots.

“We are taking the necessary steps to ensure these falsified products do not spread further,” Magundayao said.