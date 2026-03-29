Earth Hour saves Phl 145 MW

The agency said the reduction reflects the impact of collective action in lowering electricity use, even for a limited period.

DoE Secretary Sharon Garin said the event’s value goes beyond the one-hour switch-off, stressing the need for sustained conservation.

“Earth Hour clearly shows that when Filipinos act together, we can achieve meaningful reductions in energy demand,” she said, adding that energy-saving practices must be adopted daily.

Earth Hour began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, as a World Wide Fund for Nature initiative to raise awareness on climate change.

Millions switched off lights for one hour, sparking a global movement.