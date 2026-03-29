Earth Hour saves Phl 145 MW

The Philippines recorded a total power demand reduction of 145.43 megawatts during Earth Hour 2026, the Department of Energy (DoE) said Sunday, citing strong public participation nationwide.
Luzon posted the largest drop at 75.25 MW, followed by the Visayas with 66.60 MW and Mindanao with 3.58 MW, based on DoE data.
The agency said the reduction reflects the impact of collective action in lowering electricity use, even for a limited period.
DoE Secretary Sharon Garin said the event’s value goes beyond the one-hour switch-off, stressing the need for sustained conservation.
“Earth Hour clearly shows that when Filipinos act together, we can achieve meaningful reductions in energy demand,” she said, adding that energy-saving practices must be adopted daily.
Earth Hour began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, as a World Wide Fund for Nature initiative to raise awareness on climate change.
Millions switched off lights for one hour, sparking a global movement.