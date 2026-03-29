DPWH intensifies fuel conservation drive, eyes 10% cut

Fuel consumption is also matched with actual equipment output to detect inefficiencies or irregularities. Service vehicles are limited to official, essential, and emergency use, with implementing offices required to submit monthly pre-travel plans and follow route familiarization protocols.

Dizon said the agency is also moving toward more sustainable practices, including the gradual integration of electric and hybrid vehicles into its fleet, in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act. It is also studying the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations within its facilities.

Despite these measures, Dizon said infrastructure delivery will not be affected, even for large-scale projects.

“It really comes down to planning and discipline,” he said. “We ensure that equipment is only deployed when and where it is needed. There should be no unnecessary movements.”

He added that contractors are expected to follow the same standards, emphasizing that efficiency and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand.

“At the end of the day, we still deliver what is needed,” Dizon said, “but in a way that is more mindful of expenses, resources, and the environment.”

Dizon also said the DPWH is committed to completing unfinished bypass roads to speed up the movement of goods, people, and services, which he described as critical during the current crisis. He added that measures that save time and energy are especially important at this time.