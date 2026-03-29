DPWH intensifies fuel conservation drive, eyes 10% cut

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency is prioritizing fuel conservation following the President’s directive to cut fuel consumption by at least 10 percent.
In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Dizon said that while DPWH already has energy conservation and resource management policies in place, it is adopting a more disciplined and deliberate approach to ensure compliance without compromising efficiency and service delivery.
To reduce fuel use, the agency has expanded work-from-home and hybrid arrangements for personnel, while strictly consolidating official travel. “As much as possible, one trip should serve multiple purposes,” Dizon said.
For field operations, equipment deployment is now based on verified operational need and readiness rather than availability, a move aimed at preventing unnecessary idling, duplication, and inefficient routing, particularly for heavy machinery.
DPWH has also implemented a standardized fuel allocation system nationwide, requiring that fuel requests be tied to priority activities and actual operational requirements.
Dizon emphasized that proper equipment maintenance is critical to improving fuel efficiency. The agency enforces preventive and routine maintenance programs across all offices, including regular system checks, calibration, and timely replacement of worn-out parts.
“There is accountability at the ground level,” he said, noting that equipment custodians and motorpool managers are responsible for ensuring that all units are properly maintained and documented. “Well-maintained equipment is more fuel-efficient.”
To monitor consumption and prevent misuse, DPWH has strengthened its tracking systems. Certified Energy Conservation Officers oversee compliance, while fuel issuance is documented through fuel slips, trip tickets, and utilization logs to ensure traceability.
Fuel consumption is also matched with actual equipment output to detect inefficiencies or irregularities. Service vehicles are limited to official, essential, and emergency use, with implementing offices required to submit monthly pre-travel plans and follow route familiarization protocols.
Dizon said the agency is also moving toward more sustainable practices, including the gradual integration of electric and hybrid vehicles into its fleet, in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act. It is also studying the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations within its facilities.
Despite these measures, Dizon said infrastructure delivery will not be affected, even for large-scale projects.
“It really comes down to planning and discipline,” he said. “We ensure that equipment is only deployed when and where it is needed. There should be no unnecessary movements.”
He added that contractors are expected to follow the same standards, emphasizing that efficiency and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand.
“At the end of the day, we still deliver what is needed,” Dizon said, “but in a way that is more mindful of expenses, resources, and the environment.”
Dizon also said the DPWH is committed to completing unfinished bypass roads to speed up the movement of goods, people, and services, which he described as critical during the current crisis. He added that measures that save time and energy are especially important at this time.