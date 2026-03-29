Doncic slapped with 1-game ban

Doncic would be banned for an additional game for every two more technical fouls he receives during the remainder of the campaign.

The 27-year-old Slovenian tops the NBA in scoring with 33.7 points a game and ranks third in assists with 8.2 per contest.

Doncic has sparked the Lakers to a 48-26 start and third place in the Western Conference.

Doncic received his most recent technical foul with 5:12 remaining in the third quarter of the Lakers' 116-99 home victory over Brooklyn on Friday.

He will serve his suspension on Monday when the Lakers play host to the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid was fined $50,000 by the NBA for questioning the integrity of game officials in a Wednesday home victory over Houston.

The incident, which brought Reid a technical foul and ejection, came 47 seconds into overtime of Minnesota's 110-108 triumph over the Rockets.

Reid was whistled for a charging foul on Houston big man Alperen Sengun early in overtime. The T-Wolves challenged the call but were denied after video review, a result that led Reid to complain to referee Scott Foster about the decision, leading to his ejection.