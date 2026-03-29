DMW mum on OFW arrest details

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed Sunday that a Filipina overseas worker is under detention in Thailand, but withheld key details about the case.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the government has already reached the worker and assigned a lawyer to assist in her defense, but declined to specify the reason for her arrest.
He, however, said the detention has something to do with the OFW’s baby.
Cacdac maintained that details are being withheld to protect the worker’s legal position, but did not explain why even basic information about the case remains undisclosed.
Efforts by DAILY TRIBUNE to reach Cacdac or any DMW official did not turn up a response. The detainee is reportedly in stable condition.