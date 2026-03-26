Palawan rice facility to lift farm incomes

“This is how we win back our edge in rice,” Tiu Laurel said. “We don’t just increase production, we make every kilo count by cutting losses, lowering costs, and ensuring farmers capture more value.”



“If we are serious about food security, then investments like this must reach places like Palawan, where the potential is high but logistics have long been a constraint,” he added.



Funded under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program and implemented by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, the project includes a multi-stage rice mill capable of processing up to three tons per hour and four recirculating dryers with a six-ton per batch capacity.



Narra, considered Palawan’s rice granary, has over 12,000 hectares of rice lands. The new facility is projected to cut production costs by up to P3 per kilogram and reduce losses by as much as 5 percent, helping improve supply stability in the area.



Beyond agriculture, the project addresses rising food demand in Palawan, one of the country’s top tourist destinations, where reliance on shipments from mainland Luzon has made prices vulnerable to disruptions.



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