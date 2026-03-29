CEB’s fuel good until June

CEB said they understand the importance of providing clarity and reassurance to its passengers, as developments in parts of the Middle East continue to evolve and impact global fuel supply.

Further, the Gokongwei-led airline company said it is working closely with suppliers and industry partners to ensure continued fuel availability in the months ahead and will continue to take proactive measures to maintain stable and sustainable operations.

“Passengers can continue to travel with confidence, as Cebu Pacific remains committed to providing reliable and affordable air travel. We appreciate our passengers’ understanding and encourage them to stay updated through our official channels for the latest information,” CEB maintained.

No less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his interview with American-based news organization, Bloomberg, floated the possibility of the grounding of some airlines as jet fuel prices continue to rise.

CEB last week said lingering geopolitical tensions have forced it to recalibrate its network through October.

The adjustments include full route suspensions and targeted frequency reductions across Southeast Asia and Australia after jet fuel costs “more than doubled compared with 2025 averages,” significantly raising operating expenses.

Five routes will be temporarily suspended for several months, effectively cutting direct links from key provincial hubs to regional destinations.

While the country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines, also released a separate advisory, assuring passengers that it has enough jet fuel supply to support its operations for the foreseeable future.