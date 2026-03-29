Arci Muñoz on critics: ‘Tapos na ako riyan’

Actress Arci Muñoz said she has moved past public scrutiny over her appearance, stressing she remains unbothered by criticism.
Speaking at a special screening of Sweet Escape during the Sinag Maynila 2026, Muñoz addressed long-running conversations about her evolving look, saying she has always stood by her choices.
“I was never bothered. I never gave a s**t. Everyone knows I’ve had that kind of attitude ever since,” she said.
Muñoz, who has previously been open about cosmetic procedures, said she now sees the discussion differently as more people become vocal about physical enhancements.
“Considering how vocal I used to be about my facial improvements, I may say that I am an OG now that everyone is willing to doing physical enhancements,” she shared, before adding, “Tapos na ako riyan.”
“Never ako na-bother. I just do what I do and I do what I love as long as I am happy. I don’t really care what other people say.”
She also underscored that her focus as an artist remains on effort rather than recognition.
“As long as I know I gave it my all. That has always been my mindset. In everything I do, if I know I give it my all, it doesn’t matter if I get acknowledgment,” she said.
“It’s only a bonus if you win an award. If you’re happy with your job and know you’ve done something memorable, that’s enough.”