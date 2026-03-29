Arci Muñoz on critics: ‘Tapos na ako riyan’

“Never ako na-bother. I just do what I do and I do what I love as long as I am happy. I don’t really care what other people say.”

She also underscored that her focus as an artist remains on effort rather than recognition.

“As long as I know I gave it my all. That has always been my mindset. In everything I do, if I know I give it my all, it doesn’t matter if I get acknowledgment,” she said.

“It’s only a bonus if you win an award. If you’re happy with your job and know you’ve done something memorable, that’s enough.”