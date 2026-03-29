ANZCham cites SBMA for boosting Philippines–Australia–New Zealand ties

The Bridges of Progress Award is conferred to Philippine Institutions that have demonstrated exemplary collaboration and have actively contributed to strengthening bilateral and economic ties with Australia and New Zealand.

SBMA’s recognition reflects its sustained efforts to streamline investment processes, support foreign enterprises, and position the Subic Bay Freeport as a competitive hub for global business.

For his part, SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño underscored the broader significance of the award in reinforcing international cooperation, “This honor reflects the strength of our partnerships with the Australian and New Zealand business communities.”

He added, “We remain committed to policies that encourage greater investments, deepen economic engagement, and promote shared prosperity across our regions.”

ANZCham officers headed by its President Benjamin Romualdez attended the event, along with members of the diplomatic corps, and leaders from both the public and private sectors, all gathered to celebrate organizations that have contributed significantly to enhancing cross-border partnerships.

The ANZCHAM Philippines is a prominent, non-profit business organization that has been active for over 45 years. It serves as a bridge for enterprises looking to expand within the Philippine-Australian-New Zealand business corridor.

ANZCHAM Philippines holds annual awards to recognize organizations for leadership, community engagement, and strengthening bilateral business ties among Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.