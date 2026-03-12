TARI Estate secures first locators

Compelling long-term investment

“We see TARI Estate as a compelling long-term investment that aligns with our strategy of supporting developments that contribute to economic growth,” HI president and CEO Lorenzo V. Tan said.

“Through this partnership, we are participating in the creation of an industrial ecosystem that can support manufacturing, logistics, and supply chains for decades to come.”

Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Land and Aboitiz Economic Estates, said industrial competitiveness now depends on integrated ecosystems, not standalone sites.

Key hub in Central Luzon

He described TARI Estate as a platform where infrastructure, talent, and industry converge, positioning it as a key hub in Central Luzon’s growing industrial corridor.

The estate is already supported by essential infrastructure, including roads, power, water, and fiber connectivity, with PEZA and Bureau of Customs facilities expected by early 2027.

Subsequent phases are being rolled out to meet rising demand, as TARI Estate develops into a fully integrated industrial ecosystem capable of supporting manufacturing, logistics, and supply chains.

Once fully operational, TARI Estate is projected to generate more than 60,000 jobs, driving economic growth in Tarlac and across Central Luzon.