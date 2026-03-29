Sixth chartered F flight brings 338 Filipinos from UAE to Manila

The repatriates were warmly welcomed by various government agencies, led by the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), including the Office of the President, Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide assistance and services, as directed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety and welfare of OFWs caught in the conflict in the region.

One of the passengers is the two-year boy who was warmly hugged by his mother.

The intense longing of a former OFW from Dubai was finally eased after seeing and embracing her two-year-old son, who arrived via the DMW's sixth charter flight.

The child was repatriated to the country by DMW personnel in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy and through active coordination with the United Arab Emirates government.

The DMW immediately attended to the child alongside the DSWD, which will continue to coordinate to provide aid to the mother and child upon their return to the province.

A total of 3,248 Filipinos from the Middle East have so far returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing conflict in the region.