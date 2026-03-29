248 PPP deals in the pipeline

The landmark law seeks to unify fragmented legal frameworks to streamline infrastructure projects.

“From development, approval, to implementation, the agreements are honored. We don’t want the risks to materialize. We want them to be identified at the onset so they can be addressed initially,” she expressed at the recently concluded PwC Philippines’ 4th Philippine Infrastructure Summit at the Makati Shangri-La.

Latorre said that 287 projects amounting to P3.57 trillion are currently under implementation, with 248 projects more, mostly from the transportation sector, in the pipeline.

Key projects processed under the PPP Code include the operations and maintenance of the North-South Commuter Railway, which shall traverse Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, all the way to Laguna, and several school infrastructure projects of the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, private-sector infrastructure experts called for more predictability and institutional consistency, and clarity in restoring public trust in the country’s construction industry.

With the theme, “Philippine Infrastructure in Transition: Integrity, Innovation, and Investment for a Resilient Philippines,” this year’s Infrastructure Summit featured presentations and panel discussions on key thematic areas, namely, strengthening governance and public trust in infrastructure, navigating new regulations and PPP frameworks, broadening the PPP horizon, and renewable energy and climate-aligned infrastructure.

Isla Lipana & Co./PwC Philippines chairman and senior partner Roderick Danao stressed that resilient physical and digital infrastructure is essential for inclusive economic growth.