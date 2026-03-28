Zamora: Impeachment won’t derail House work on key issues

House Committee on Justice Vice Chair Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora assured the public that impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte will not prevent the House of Representatives of the Philippines from addressing pressing national and global issues, including ongoing conflicts and the energy crisis.

Speaking at a news forum on Saturday, March 28, Zamora responded to criticism that Congress is overly focused on impeachment while other challenges demand attention.

“We admit that there is a crisis, there is a war ongoing, there is an energy crisis, but we have to do our task as mandated by the Constitution,” she said.