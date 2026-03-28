Zamora: Impeachment won’t derail House work on key issues

House Committee on Justice Vice Chair Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora assured the public that impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte will not prevent the House of Representatives of the Philippines from addressing pressing national and global issues, including ongoing conflicts and the energy crisis.
Speaking at a news forum on Saturday, March 28, Zamora responded to criticism that Congress is overly focused on impeachment while other challenges demand attention.
“We admit that there is a crisis, there is a war ongoing, there is an energy crisis, but we have to do our task as mandated by the Constitution,” she said.
She stressed that the impeachment process does not stall government operations.
“Hindi naman po porket ongoing ang impeachment sa Committee on Justice ay napapabayaan na ng Congress o ng House of Representatives ang trabaho nito,” the San Juan lawmaker said.
Zamora also noted that the Committee on Justice is bound by a strict 60-session-day timeline and will continue hearings even during the congressional recess from March 21 to May 3.
“In fact, recess na po ngayon ng Kongreso, pero tuloy pa rin po ang Committee on Justice sa aming mga hearing,” she said, adding that petitions filed before the Supreme Court will not halt proceedings unless ordered by the Court.
The House plenary earlier approved the panel’s request to continue hearings during the recess, allowing the committee to proceed uninterrupted.
Congress is on break from March 21 to May 3.