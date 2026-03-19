Bela Padilla calls for stronger support for Filipino films: 'We have a long way to go'

Global Praise, Local Challenges

Drawing from her international experiences, Bela recalled how Filipino storytelling continues to impress audiences abroad despite limited resources.

“2 years ago, I was invited to speak in Davos at the World Systemic Forum and in Venice’s Biennale to give filmmakers abroad a glimpse of how we work in a developing country. The reaction was always the same. They’re amazed at our output when our budgets are so low,” Bela recalled.

Yet while global audiences recognize the value of Filipino films, Bela admitted that support at home can sometimes fall short.

“Honestly, I always get sad when I hear a Filipino put down a local film or review a local film harshly and compare our work to an international project that has a budget we can only dream of, because I see foreigners appreciate our work more than we do. And sadly, that lack of patriotism or pride in our work is apparent not only in the film industry but in every sector,” she added.

Pushing for Systemic Change

Bela also revealed that her involvement in the discussion around the proposed Local Film Industry Development Act began through conversations with Negros Occidental Representative Javi Benitez.

“When @javibenitezzz first discussed his ideas for the creative industries with me early last year, I saw it as an opportunity to help. I just finished filming in Seoul and I learned a lot from my Korean counterparts and staff. I think we can all agree that their entertainment industry helped their country in so many ways,” she said.

After attending the hearing, she expressed optimism about the bill’s scope, noting that it addresses long-standing concerns within the industry.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see the other day that the bill covers so much of what needs to be addressed like fair equity for creatives and producers. I was also happy to see representatives from CEAP who single-handedly helped my film A Special Memory sell out in so many cinemas nationwide, because they brought ticket prices down,” she stated.

Advocating for Safer, More Inclusive Workspaces

Among the provisions Bela strongly supports are measures aimed at protecting women in the industry and creating more inclusive opportunities.

“Representation from @gabrielapartylist to insert extra protection for women on set. Other countries like the UK have the @femalefilmclub that uplift and highlight female filmmakers, tayo nasa protection palang.”

Her statement highlights how the Philippine industry is still building foundational safeguards, even as other countries move toward broader empowerment initiatives.

A Continued Commitment to the Industry

Although she had to leave the hearing early due to work commitments, Bela emphasized that her advocacy does not end there.

“I wish I got to stay longer, but I had to go back to set. But I obviously will always be here to help the industry I love most in any way I can. What I clearly saw the other day is that one truly doesn’t need to be elected to help. And that there are people elected who still care,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Bela remains hopeful—while also realistic about the work still needed.

“We have a long way to go. But this bill, if passed and done correctly, will get us closer.”

Through her words and actions, Bela Padilla continues to champion Filipino storytelling—reminding both industry insiders and audiences that progress begins not only with policy, but with pride in local talent.