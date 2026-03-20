Marcos urges compassion, humility, charity beyond Ramadan

“It reminds us that the deepest joys are often those earned through sacrifice, and that discipline in faith strengthens not only the individual, but the entire community,” the President said.

The Chief Executive stressed that the discipline and sacrifice observed during the sacred month should not end with the breaking of the fast but instead continue to guide individuals and communities.

“The virtues nurtured during this sacred month— compassion, humility, patience, and charity—must not end with the breaking of the fast. They must travel beyond the self. They must strengthen families, restore hope in communities, and remind us that a nation is built not only through laws and institutions, but through people who choose kindness, responsibility, and solidarity with one another,” President Marcos said.

President Marcos also recognized the example set by Muslim Filipinos, noting their quiet acts of generosity, resilience in times of hardship, and steadfast sense of duty.

“We see it in the quiet fidelity to duty even when no one is watching. These are the virtues that preserve peace in our neighborhoods, sustain trust in our communities, and keep hope alive in difficult times. That is why, in honoring this day, we also uphold a tradition of moral steadiness that helps keep our nation humane, united, and worthy of the aspirations of its people,” the President said.

The President expressed hope that Eid’l Fitr would bring comfort to those facing difficulties, renewed strength to those in service, and joy to every Filipino home.

“May it deepen understanding across faiths and cultures and continue to unite us in our shared aspiration to build a Bagong Pilipinas where dignity is upheld, opportunity reaches every Filipino, and peace flourishes through justice and mutual respect,” President Marcos ended.

President Marcos declared 20 March 2026, a regular holiday nationwide through Proclamation No. 1189 to mark Eid’l Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

However, Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ announced on Thursday evening that the crescent moon was not sighted, prompting Muslims in the country to observe Eid’l Fitr on 21 March.