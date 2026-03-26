Klook: domestic trips and Asia destinations lead 2026 travel

“The reality is people feel a lot more unpredictable, If I’m gonna spend this much amount of money for my next travel, I’d rather go for a more predictable city, and that may be domestic or an hour or 2 hour flight outside of the Philippines. So, that is another I say new trend that we did not necessarily feel last year.” said Klook Philippines General Manager Michelle Ho.

The survey, which included 500 Filipino respondents among 11,000 global participants, found that Gen Z and Millennial travelers are increasingly eyeing short- to medium-haul trips across Southeast and Northeast Asia. “These findings represent how travel is ever evolving, and help us tailor fit our offerings to meet the specific needs of Filipinos,” said Ho.

Budget and affordability remain top priorities, cited by 42% of respondents, closely followed by building memories with companions (34.2%) and seeking meaningful experiences (33.9%).

Many travelers are willing to spend more on food and cultural activities while cutting back on shopping, reflecting a growing preference for family-centered and authentic experiences over material pursuits.

Food, guided tours, cultural festivals, and local attractions are driving travel choices, while theme parks and water parks rank lower despite previous popularity.

Social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram remain key for discovering hidden gems, local recommendations, and travel hacks.

AI tools are also increasingly used, particularly by Millennials, to research destinations, plan itineraries, and secure the best deals.

“With these findings, we are working towards further improving our offerings, and curating even more experiences that align with the interests of next-generation Filipino travelers,” Ho said, highlighting the platform’s focus on connecting travelers with experiences that are both enjoyable and meaningful.