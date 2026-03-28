Trafficked Filipino from scam hub repatriated — BI

Initial investigation showed that upon reaching Malaysia, the victim traveled overland through Thailand before arriving in Myanmar, where he was recruited under the pretense of working as a customer service representative for an online shopping platform.

He later discovered he had been deceived and was forced to work as a scammer for a fraud syndicate.

The victim said he endured humiliation and degrading treatment, including being made to do errands, move furniture, and even perform for other workers.

Viado noted that similar cases involving Filipinos who exited through illegal routes are increasing, exposing them to higher risks of trafficking and exploitation.

“There is no substitute for legal and documented employment abroad. We strongly advise our kababayans to avoid illegal departure routes and instead rely on legitimate processes that are in place to protect them from harm,” he said.