BI flags backdoor routes in trafficking cases

Viado said enhanced enforcement and closer coordination among concerned agencies are necessary to curb such activities.

The two trafficking victims — males aged 27 and 30 — arrived in the country at dawn last week from Vientiane, Laos, aboard a Philippine Airlines flight after being recruited for supposed labor opportunities abroad.

Initial investigation showed that the victims left the Philippines in 2025 through waters off Zamboanga, evading official immigration controls.

The victims said they were recruited with promises of legitimate employment abroad, particularly as waiters and farm workers, with an expected monthly salary ranging from P40,000 to P60,000.

Upon arrival in Laos, however, they were forced to work as “love scammers.”