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Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after Florida rollover crash

TIGER Woods is not ruling out a stint in the 2026 Masters as he recovers from his back injury.
TIGER Woods is not ruling out a stint in the 2026 Masters as he recovers from his back injury.Photograph courtesy of Douglas P. DeFelice/agence france-presse
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Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a rollover crash near his Florida home, authorities said Friday.

Woods, 50, was uninjured after his vehicle struck a truck while overtaking on a residential road on Jupiter Island, flipping before coming to a stop, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

TIGER Woods is not ruling out a stint in the 2026 Masters as he recovers from his back injury.
Tiger Woods involved in Florida car crash: reports

Budensiek said Woods showed signs of impairment and was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining a urine analysis, though he passed a breath test. Officers suspected impairment by medication or drugs, but no definitive results are expected.

No one else was hurt, though the sheriff said the crash “could have been a lot worse.”

Woods was previously arrested for DUI in 2017. The incident comes five years after a serious 2021 crash in California that caused major leg injuries.

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