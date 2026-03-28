Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a rollover crash near his Florida home, authorities said Friday.
Woods, 50, was uninjured after his vehicle struck a truck while overtaking on a residential road on Jupiter Island, flipping before coming to a stop, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.
Budensiek said Woods showed signs of impairment and was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after declining a urine analysis, though he passed a breath test. Officers suspected impairment by medication or drugs, but no definitive results are expected.
No one else was hurt, though the sheriff said the crash “could have been a lot worse.”
Woods was previously arrested for DUI in 2017. The incident comes five years after a serious 2021 crash in California that caused major leg injuries.