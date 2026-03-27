Tiger Woods involved in Florida car crash: reports

The Martin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A press conference has been scheduled at 5pm local time (2100 GMT).

NBC local news affiliate WPTV showed a picture of the crash scene showing a sports utility vehicle flipped onto its side.

News of the incident comes five years after Woods was involved in a serious rollover car crash in California that left him with severe right leg injuries.

The 15-time major winner needed pins inserted in his foot and ankle and a rod in his tibia as well as a follow-up surgery in 2023.

Woods returned from the 2021 crash at the 2022 Masters, where he finished 47th despite struggling to walk Augusta National for all four rounds.

Woods, who turned 50 last December, has been working to return from an Achilles tendon rupture last March and back surgery last October.

He competed earlier this week in the TGL simulator indoor golf league finals and had not ruled out playing in next month's Masters.

He has won five times at Augusta, including his first major title in 1997 and his most recent in 2019.

Woods, whose 82 PGA Tour career victories is level with Sam Snead for the all-time record, has not competed at the PGA Tour level since missing the cut at the British Open at Royal Troon in July 2024.

He last made the cut at the 2024 Masters, where he finished 60th.

Woods was also involved in a traffic incident in 2017, when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, paid a $250 fine and attended DUI school.