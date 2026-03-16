Gilgeous-Alexander keeps streak alive

Yet the reigning National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player left it late before reaching 20 points for the 128th game in a row, with 10 of his points coming in the fourth quarter after he spent long periods struggling for shooting accuracy.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot only 7-of-22 from the field but was given scoring support from the Thunder bench, who contributed 61 of Oklahoma City’s points, including 20 from Isaiah Joe and 17 from Alex Caruso.

“At the end of the day it’s basketball,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of his lackluster shooting display.

“I went out there with the same aggression I do every night. More shots didn’t fall tonight than do, and usually that’s not the case.”

“But some nights go your way, some nights don’t. But regardless, I feel like I contributed enough for our team to get the W (win) and that’s first and foremost — walking out of here with a win.”

Sunday’s victory helped the defending NBA champions extend their advantage at the top of the Western Conference standings heading into the final month of the regular season.

The Thunder are now 53-15, three-and-half games clear of the second-placed San Antonio Spurs (49-18).

Minnesota fell to 41-27 and remain in sixth place in the West.

Julius Randle led Minnesota’s scoring with 32 points while Anthony Edwards added 19 and Ayo Dosunmu 18 from the bench.

Minnesota had won two of their three previous games against Oklahoma City this season and could have clinched regular-season bragging rights with victory.