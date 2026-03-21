Buy-back frenzy hits bourse

Disclosures are dropping almost daily now, each one bigger than the last. Insiders say the total value of repurchases has already smashed last year’s record pace, with activity surging 120 percent.

And boardroom insiders confided to Nosy Tarsee that the trend is nowhere near done.

The script is the same across the board: “Our shares are trading way below what they’re really worth.” This reflects the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc.’s prolonged weakness, which has given these conglomerates a golden opportunity to retire stock cheaply, juice up earnings per share, and send a loud “we believe in ourselves” signal to the market.

Will this trend fizzle out once the index bounces? Don’t count on it. Sources close to several of these top firms whisper that the programs have plenty of ammunition left, and more names are quietly preparing to join the party.