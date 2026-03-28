SC clarifies dismissal for lack of cause

The case involved rival claims between the groups of Inocencio Taganile and Filomena Delos Santos Dolar over a parcel of land along Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue in Rosario, Pasig.

Taganile’s group claimed long-term possession of the property since 1970, while Dolar’s group asserted that they were merely lessees.

The Regional Trial Court dismissed the petition, ruling it failed to state a cause of action due to lack of supporting documents. The Court of Appeals upheld the ruling.

However, the Supreme Court reversed the decision, emphasizing the distinction between “failure to state a cause of action” and “lack of cause of action.”

The Court explained that in determining failure to state a cause of action, courts must rely solely on the allegations in the complaint and assume them to be true. If the complaint, on its face, cannot justify the relief sought, only then may it be dismissed on that ground.

In contrast, determining whether a case lacks a cause of action requires examination of evidence presented during trial.

The High Court stressed that courts must not consider extrinsic pleadings or evidence when ruling on a motion to dismiss for failure to state a cause of action.

It found that both the RTC and the appellate court improperly relied on evidence submitted by Dolar’s group, effectively ruling on the merits of the case without allowing Taganile’s group to present its own evidence.

Based on the allegations alone, the High Court held that the petition sufficiently established a case for quieting of title, citing claims of long-standing possession and structures built on the property.

The SC ordered the case remanded to the trial court for further proceedings and reception of evidence.

The ruling aims to guide lower courts in properly applying procedural rules and ensuring that parties are given a fair opportunity to prove their claims.