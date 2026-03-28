Supreme Court clarifies rules on dismissing cases for lack of cause of action

The Regional Trial Court dismissed the petition for failure to state a cause of action due to lack of supporting documents, a ruling later affirmed by the Court of Appeals.

However, the Supreme Court reversed the decision, emphasizing the distinction between “failure to state a cause of action” and “lack of cause of action.”

The Court explained that motions to dismiss for failure to state a cause of action must be based solely on the allegations in the complaint, which are assumed to be true. Only when these allegations fail to justify the relief sought can dismissal be warranted.

In contrast, determining whether there is a lack of cause of action requires examining evidence presented during trial.

The High Court stressed that lower courts must not consider extrinsic evidence when resolving such motions. It found that both the RTC and the appellate court improperly relied on evidence submitted by Dolar’s group, effectively ruling on the merits without allowing Taganile’s group to present its case.

Based on the complaint’s allegations, the SC held that the petition sufficiently established a case for quieting of title, citing claims of long-standing possession and existing structures on the property.

The Court ordered the case remanded to the trial court for further proceedings and reception of evidence.

The ruling aims to guide lower courts in properly applying procedural rules and ensuring parties are given a fair opportunity to prove their claims.