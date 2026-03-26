NPCC backs P50 cap on imported rice

The National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) has endorsed a proposal to impose a temporary price ceiling on imported rice, signaling a stronger government response to rising retail costs.
In an official statement, the council supported the move of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to recommend to the President a cap of P50 per kilogram on imported rice (5 percent broken) for a period of 30 days.
“The National Price Coordinating Council adopts the Department of Agriculture’s proposal to recommend to the President the imposition of a price ceiling of P50.00 per kilogram on imported rice (5 percent broken) for thirty (30) days,” the council said.
The measure is anchored on Republic Act No. 7581, as amended, and aligned with Executive Order No. 110, which together provide the legal basis for price controls in times of market disruption.
According to the NPCC, the proposal aims to curb unreasonable price increases and prevent potential market abuse while protecting consumers from sudden spikes in staple food costs.
“The NPCC hereby endorses to the President the issuance of the necessary Executive Order to ensure affordable rice for Filipino consumers while maintaining market stability.”