NPCC backs P50 cap on imported rice

The National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC) has endorsed a proposal to impose a temporary price ceiling on imported rice, signaling a stronger government response to rising retail costs.

In an official statement, the council supported the move of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to recommend to the President a cap of P50 per kilogram on imported rice (5 percent broken) for a period of 30 days.

“The National Price Coordinating Council adopts the Department of Agriculture’s proposal to recommend to the President the imposition of a price ceiling of P50.00 per kilogram on imported rice (5 percent broken) for thirty (30) days,” the council said.